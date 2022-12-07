Diane Mary Calhoun, 74, Barnum, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 in Essentia Health, Duluth.
She was born in Duluth on Oct. 9, 1948 to Edward and Melba Stevens. Diane grew up in Barnum graduating from Barnum High School in 1966. She attended St. Cloud Teachers College, earning her teaching degree.
Diane worked for Humphreys office at the Capitol in Washington DC and was very proud to also have worked alongside astronaut Michael Collins during her time at the Capitol. She taught in St. Cloud for six years and then continued her teaching career at Barnum Elementary for 36 years, retiring in 2009.
Diane loved the Barnum Community and was active with Bingo at the Senior Center, her breakfast club, her fitness group, and attending Barnum sporting events. She looked forward to the county fair every year where she worked and enjoyed the atmosphere. Diane also cheered on the Vikings and Twins and was known for her love of Neil Diamond and her friends: The Texas Tenors.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Melba Stevens.
Diane will be lovingly remembered by her children: Jason (Sarah) Calhoun and Julie (Wes Bigelow) Baker; grandchildren: Kyle Baker, Alicia Baker, and Braxton Johnson; son-in-law: Brad Baker; siblings: Carolyn (Chuck) Stoffel; Linda Stevens; Patricia (Jerry) Runstrom; Bruce (Brenda) Stevens; her dear and supportive friends: Tim and Cindy Grimm and Joyce Solheim; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the 3 p.m. funeral service on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Barnum Community United Methodist Church. Cremation will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
