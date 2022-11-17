Diane Elaine (Newman) Swarmer, 80, Sturgeon Lake, died with her family by her side on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Diane’s successful career as a secretary followed in the footsteps of her parents, who worked for the Co-ops. Her pride and joy was following her daughter around the country, attending her granddaughters many school events, spending time at their lake home, and polka dancing her way around the Midwest.
Diane is survived by her husband of 61 years, Leo; daughter: Michelle Swarmer Witte; son-in-law: Eric Witte; granddaughters: Libby Witte and Kate Witte; and grand-dog Kiwi.
She will be greatly missed by her extended Swarmer/Witte/Ekstrom/Newman family members, and dozens of cherished friends, from their life in Fridley, Woodbury and on Sturgeon Lake.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 at Hamlin Hansen Kosloski Funeral Home in Moose Lake, with memorial visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Lunch will follow the service at the Covenant Church Social Hall next to the funeral home. Memorials are preferred to support the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, www.lwvmn.org.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
