Derrick Skog

Derrick Charles Skog, 42, of Minneappolis, Minn. passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 12. Derrick, son of Tom and Julie (Peterson) Skog, was born on November 24, 1977 in Moose Lake, Minn.
Derrick lived in a few different places: Sturgeon Lake, Minn.; Moose Lake, Minn.; Rice Lake, Wisc.; Elk River, Minn.; St. Cloud, Minn.
Derrick made his home in Minneapolis and worked as an IT Tech Support for many years. Growing up, Derrick was the curly haired boy, determined and independent, this followed him into adulthood. He was motivated by writing music, playing guitar, technology and the great outdoors. Riding his Bad Ass Buell was his favorite. He loved his family, friends and music! We will miss his sarcastic sense of humor and bluntness.
Derrick is survived by his fiance Talisa; his sons Aaron of Minneapolis, Elton and Hayden all of Moose Lake; his daughter Alexis of Andover; his brother, Matthew; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Chester and Joan Skog, Wes and Leona Kral and Elton Peterson; and his parents, Tom and Julie (Peterson) Skog.
May he rest in peace.
