March 17, 1947 - Sept. 1, 2022
Dennis “Denny” Olson, 75 of Moose Lake passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, after a brave battle with brain cancer. Denny was born on March 17, 1947, to Lloyd and Marion (Sather) Olson.
He graduated from Montevideo High School in 1965. He worked as a news director and disc jockey for the local KDMA radio station in Montevideo for five years before enrolling in the Minnesota State Patrol training academy in Arden Hills. In 1971, he became a Minnesota State Trooper. In 1979, he moved to Moose Lake where he spent the rest of his life raising his family. Throughout his career as a State Trooper, he served as a member on many boards including the Minnesota State Patrol Troopers Association and the Minnesota Law Enforcement Association. He played a role in working on the committee to fund, design, and build the Law Enforcement Memorial at the Capital in St. Paul. He retired in 2002, after 31 years of dutiful service to the community. In addition to his service with the Minnesota State Patrol, he was also active with the Moose Lake Fire District, and Moose Lake School District where he served as a board member and chairman.
Aside from a successful career, he will most be remembered for being a loving father and grandfather. He loved a good table side chat and was blessed with the gift to gab and was a great storyteller.
Denny was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Linda.
He is survived by his son Todd (Kris) Olson, Oak Grove, daughters, Tamara (James) Fuglestad, Barnum, and Traci (Mark) Pederson of Coon Rapids. Grandchildren Timothy (Kelly) Olson, Courtney (Mark) Moen, Dylan (Tony) Reed-Fuglestad, Taylor (Jake) Engnell), Tanner Fuglestad, Lexi (Hunter) Fetters, Lauren Pederson, and Madison Pederson. Great grandchildren, Finley Moen, Emmylu Moen, Paisl-y Moen, Emerson Engnell, Liam Fetters, Everett “Rhett” Engnell, and Beau Moen. Brothers David Olson, Daniel (Dee) Olson, sisters Marie (David) Lindblad, Karen (Chuck) Hagberg, Ruth “Rutti” Strand, and Susan (Ron) DeJong and several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Per Denny’s request there will be no formal service.
Arrangements are by Whispering Pines Funeral & Cremation Service serving northern Minnesota. www.whisperingpinesnorth.com.
