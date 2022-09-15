d

March 17, 1947 - Sept. 1, 2022

Dennis “Denny” Olson, 75 of Moose Lake passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, after a brave battle with brain cancer. Denny was born on March 17, 1947, to Lloyd and Marion (Sather) Olson.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0