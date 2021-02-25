Dennis A. Johnson, 88, Birch Creek Twp., Pine County, died peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021, with his family by his side on the same farm where his birth occurred. Two very important things in Dennis’s life were his family and his farm; both were present at the end of his life which gave everyone great comfort. His birthday only happened 22 times, having a leap year birthday, which began on February 29, 1932 when he was born to Arthur and Katherine Johnson. He attended District 27 School until the 8th grade and then returned to the farm after his first day of high school didn’t exactly go as planned. A farm education, a hard work ethic, and the school of hard knocks laid the framework for a lifetime fulfilled with memories created by a huge family and daily activities on the family farmstead. He married Louise Larson on June 16, 1951 in Faith Lutheran Church, Sturgeon Lake where his faithfulness and dedication led him to serve on the church and cemetery boards. Dennis and Louise farmed through the years while raising a family and working other jobs. Dennis served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He worked as a heavy equipment operator and later joined the Local 49 Operating Engineers which he retired from when he was 62 but decided to go back and work into his late 70’s and was proudly able to sign his own son’s retirement papers from the Union. He will be remembered for being Mr. Fixit and had passion for gardening, raising flowers, hunting, fishing, and cutting wood. Dennis was honored to be able to watch his grandchildren and great grandchildren participate in their sports activities and even took in streamed events when he could no longer make it to the events recently. Of all his accomplishments, being a proud family man truly created the definition of his character.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Katherine Johnson; 2 sisters: Pearl (Ted) Peterson and Doris (Cliff) Fredrickson; brother: Art (Mary Ann) Johnson; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Rudolph and Ruth Larson; brothers-in-law: Iver (Sylvia) Larson; Donald (Iris) Larson; Earl Larson; Ronnie Larson; Bobby Larson; and David (Judy) Larson; 2 sisters-in-law: Vivian (Albert) Larson and Doris (Earl) Gray.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Louise; four children: Terry (Lois) Johnson; Deanne (Dennis) Zuk; Denise (William) Switzer; and Kevin (Linda) Johnson; 15 grandchildren: Shawn (Melissa); Tory (Maryn); Arthur (Jill); Annie (Joe); Krissy (Nick); Hayley; Rebecca (Neil); Jonathan (Samantha); Timothy (Ashley); Nathaniel (Bridget); Karla; Margaret (Douglas); Peter (Gina); Bridget (Jonathan); and Patrick; 25 great grandchildren: Carter, India, Ledger; Cohen, Crosby, Tatum; Arianna, Eloise; Louie, Millie; Gibson, Mason, Crimson; Rowen, Cael, Lucille; Leighton; Maverick; Alexander, Chase; Nolan, Avery; Leonardo, Hans; and Henry; two soon to be expected great grandchildren; one great great grandson: Maverick; two sisters-in-law: Rose Mary Larson and Kathy Yungwirth; brother-in-law: Verner (Linda) Larson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. A PRIVATE family service due to family size and current restrictions will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church. Memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church in Memory of Dennis. Burial will be held in Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Birch Creek Twp.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
