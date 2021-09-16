Deloris M. DeRungs

Deloris Mary DeRungs, 92, a lifelong resident of Willow River, died peacefully surrounded by her family in Oakview Assisted Living of Moose Lake on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. She was born on the family homestead in Bremen Township on April 10, 1929 to Peter and Evelyn (Mecl) Kiminski.
Deloris attended District 26 Country School and Willow River High School. She proudly earned her GED later in life. Deloris worked at the Finlayson Café where she met the love of her life, Anthony “Tony” DeRungs. They married on August 2, 1947 and together raised 10 children, always putting them first. She retired in 1989 from Willow River Schools after 18 years of working as a cook. After their retirement, Deloris and Tony enjoyed numerous bus trips and a special cruise trip seeing the sights and making new friends along the way. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and later St. Mary’s Catholic Church, also serving on the ladies’ guild. No matter the occasion, Deloris never missed sending a card to family and friends. Her hobbies included crafting, embroidering, bird watching, and gardening. Deloris loved to play cards, enjoyed listening and dancing to old-time music, and always kept a meticulous lawn. Her most cherished moments were those spent with family: whether it was a visit or a phone call, she looked forward to any time you’d spend with her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Evelyn; husband, Tony DeRungs; daughter, Barb Breth; son, Bob DeRungs; granddaughter, Lucy McDonald; sister, Tina Hrbek; brother, Milton Kiminski; and an infant brother.
Deloris will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children, Jim (Barb) DeRungs, Mary Ann (Wayne) Johnson, Tom (Terry) DeRungs, Betty (Jim) Kosloski, Joanne (Rich) Frahm, Judy (Lew) Mlaskoch, Margie (Mike) Carlson, Toni (Jim) McDonald; 23 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Maxine Kiminski; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and special friends.
A visitation to honor Deloris’s life was held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 4 – 6 p.m. in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. A visitation continued on Monday, September 13, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Willow River. Interment followed in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.