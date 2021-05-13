Dean G. Paulson

Dean Gordon Paulson, 77, Moose Lake, Minn., died peacefully surrounded by his family at Minnesota Veterans Home - Silver Bay, on Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born on June 22, 1943 in Moose Lake to Gordon and Dagny Paulson.
Dean graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1961. He enlisted in the United States Army shortly thereafter, serving honorably from 1961 – 1964 in Berlin during the Cold War. He worked for the Brooklyn Park, Minn. Police Department for one year before attending the Minnesota State Patrol Academy in 1966, graduating first in his class. Dean retired from the Minnesota State Patrol in 1998 after over 32 years of service. He also served in the 148th National Guard Unit in Minnesota and retired after 30 + years. In between those duties, Dean also worked with the Moose Lake Police Department for a few years.
He was a proud member of the Moose Lake American Legion Post #379 and served on the Moose Lake Township for 35 years as a supervisor. Dean was an Executive Director of the Moose Lake Chamber of Commerce for 10 years, served on the Moose Lake Area Historical Society Board as well, as the Moose Lake Kiwanis Club and donated many hours of volunteer work there. He will be remembered by many for his jokes. Dean loved history, genealogy, traveling, playing cards, golfing, watching sports, hunting, and the winters he spent in Arizona. More than anything, Dean loved his family and was extremely proud of each of his children.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Dagny; brother-in-law, Erv Clemons; granddaughter, Ashley Edberg; and parents-in-law, Dick and Jan Summers.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Susan; children, Deanine (Pat) Mann, Brent (Chris) Paulson, and Sara Paulson; step-daughters, Ashley and Karley Rentz; grandchildren, Rachel, Erin, Kindra, and Philip; sisters, Norma Nelson and Bev Clemons; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and great friends.
Dean’s Family wishes to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to the staff at Minnesota Veteran’s Home in Silver Bay for the great care that Dean received.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Sunday May 16, 2021 in Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake. A visitation will be held again from 12:00 p.m. until the 1:00 p.m. Memorial Service on Monday May 17, 2021 in Hope Lutheran Church. Military Honors will be accorded. Inurnment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Moose Lake. Memorials are preferred to the Moose Lake Historical Society Kitchen Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.