David R. Aufderhar, 82, Sturgeon Lake, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth. He was born on September 15, 1938 in Princeton, Minn. to Raymond and Margaret Aufderhar.
They lived in Illinois and Princeton before moving to Sturgeon Lake in 1954 when his parents purchased a resort on Sturgeon Lake which they owned and operated as Ray and Marge’s Resort. Dave attended Willow River High School graduating in 1957.
He married his sweetheart, Carol Jean Wright on February 22, 1958 in Carlton. They lived in Minneapolis where Dave worked at Hiawatha Metalcraft for over 40 years, retiring in 1997.
Dave enjoyed softball and also participated with Carol in bowling leagues in the Hiawatha area of Minneapolis and even bowled on TV for Bowling for Dollars where his family was able to watch him win a lot of prizes from their black and white TV! He was also involved in the NW Airlines Gun Club, Metro Gun Club, and later Big Lake Gun Club where he did trap shooting.
Although they raised their family in Minneapolis, they always returned on weekends and extended holidays to help his parents with the resort. After his retirement and Carol’s death, Dave moved to Sturgeon Lake where his heart was and continued operating Ray and Marge’s where he was an iconic figure known for his love of family and friends and the generosity of his big heart. Dave loved his animals, boating, fishing, hunting, water skiing, traveling, horseback riding, gardening, music and dancing.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jean in 1997; his parents: Raymond and Margaret Aufderhar; brother: Dennis and infant brother; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Donald and Pat Wright; and his nephew: Kevin Wright.
He will be lovingly remembered by his longtime love: Betty Miller; two children: Gene “Chris” (Joanie Kociemba) and Barbara (Roger) Otto; seven grandchildren: Scott (Melanie), Michael (Jen), Christopher, Timothy (Nicole), Jamie, Jessica, and Blake; step grandson: Marcus Sway; 16 great grandchildren; step-sons: Joel (Cynthia) Miller and Cory Miller; his 2nd “son”: Dale Bergquist; sister-in-law: Rosemary Wright; nieces and nephew: Janet (Merlin) Bloom; Mark (Judy) Wright; and Annette (Jeremy) Pangerl and many other relatives and friends.
The funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Private family burial followed in Blomskog Cemetery, Windemere Twp. Following the services, friends were invited for a time of fellowship to Celebrate the Life of Dave at Ray and Marge’s Resort on Sturgeon Lake.
