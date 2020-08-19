David Paul Larson, 78, Hibbing, died Friday, August 14, 2020 in Essentia Health Homestead in Deer River. He was born on September 18, 1941, to Rudolph and Ruth Larson in Birch Creek Twp. He was the youngest of 10 children. David married Judy Odaffer on May 9, 1964 in St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, Sturgeon Lake. They lived in Split Rock Twp. for a short time before moving to St. Paul. In 1966, they moved to Hibbing where David worked as a route salesman for Old Dutch Foods, retiring in 2005.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing, family gatherings, and his cats: Sally and Lutefisk.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Judy in 2018; brothers: Iver, Donald, Earl, Ronnie, Bobby and sister: Doris Gray.
David is survived by his sisters: Vivian Larson of Sturgeon Lake; Louise (Dennis) Johnson of Sturgeon Lake; brother: Verner (Linda) Larson of Grand Rapids; sisters-in-law: Rose Mary Larson, Kathy (Cecil) Yungwirth, and Chris Tanta; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 1 pm until 2 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake followed by a Graveside Service at 2:30 PM in Faith Lutheran Cemetery, Birch Creek Twp.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
