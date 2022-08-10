Rushmeyer, David.jpg

Dec. 18, 1957 - Aug. 3, 2022

David Lee Rushmeyer passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at his home in Sandstone with his wife, daughter and niece Wendy by his side at the age of 64.

