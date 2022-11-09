o

Feb. 6. 1952 - Nov. 3, 2022

David “Hooker” Balut, 70, Willow River, died peacefully with his wife and sons by his side on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester.  He was born on Feb. 6, 1952 in Moose Lake to Joseph and Irene (Gresczyk) Balut.  He grew up on the family farm west of Willow River and attended Willow River High School graduating in 1970.  David worked as a heavy equipment operator through the years starting with Danelski Construction and later worked as a Local 49’er for Rueben Johnson and Blattner Construction Companies retiring in 2001.  

