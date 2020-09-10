David Hambly

David Allan Hambly, 67, resident of Sturgeon Lake, died on August 31st, 2020 in North Memorial Hospital, Robbinsdale. He was born on December 20th, 1952 in Duluth to Richard and June (Tuomi) Hambly.
David grew up in Moose Lake, graduating from Moose Lake High School in 1970. He was proud of his #22 jersey on the Lakers football team as the running back. David worked for a few years at a Christmas tree farm in Hastings before spending 6 years working on the Soo Line Railroad. He spent his 30-year career at the Moose Lake Golf Course as a groundskeeper. David enjoyed winters in Austin, TX from 1983 – 1987 which allowed him to spend quality time living with his sister, Susan and brother-in-law, John and also form a special bond with his niece, Casey. He was a quiet and gentle soul whom enjoyed peaceful time in solitude. David was a talented acoustic guitar player and had a passion for gardening and nature. His sense of humor, love for animals, and patient ways will be deeply missed.
David was preceded in death by his father, Richard and his brother, Ricky.
He is survived by his mother, June; sister, Susan (John) Powell of Exira, IA; and niece, Casey Powell of Austin, TX.
A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the 12:00pm memorial service on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Social distancing and masks will be required while attending the indoor visitation and memorial service. Memorials can be made to a humane society of your choice in memory of David.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.