David Goad

David Everett Goad, age 63 of Barnum formerly of Wrenshall, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Duluth. He was born in Duluth on September 22, 1956 to Harold Goad and Doris McCuskey. David married Marjorie Johnson on August 16, 1986.
David was employed as an over the road truck driver for over 23 years with Halvor Lines. He had a love for sports and was a softball referee in his younger years. He always had a vegetable and flower garden at his home. David looked forward to spending time with his family and friends fishing and hunting.
David was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Virgil Varnes; and father-in-law, Dick Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; daughters, Skye and Brandie Goad; son, Nathan House; brother, Patrick (Terri) Goad; nephew, Patrick (Chris) Goad, Jr.; grandchildren, Lane and Artura House; mother-in-law, Marjorie Johnson; sisters-in-law, Linda (Dick) Capra, Barb (Mike) Stupak, Sue (Jeff) Heller, and Amy (Ed) Smith; brothers-in-law, Rick Johnson and Brian (Chris) Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 with a visitation one hour prior to the service in Nelson Funeral Care. Military honors provided by the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard. Inurnment will be in Silverbrook Cemetery in Wrenshall. To leave an online condolence, visit the guest book at www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.
