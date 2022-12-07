Darel Raymond Morrisey, 80, Moose Lake, died peacefully on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 in Essentia, Moose Lake.
He was born on April 10, 1942 in Crookston to Ralph and Louise Morrisey. Darel grew up in the Duluth area where he attended school.
On Oct. 7, 1961, Darel married Joanne Schnarr in St. Clements’s Catholic Church, Duluth. They lived in Duluth and Darel begin working for General Mills in Duluth where he worked for several decades before retiring in 2002. In 1976, Darel and Joanne moved to Moose Lake where they continued to reside.
Darel was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, Red Wing Collectors Society for over 40 years, and the Sturgeon Lake Lions Club for over 39 years. Darel loved to take weekend trips to antique shops, thrift stores, rummage sales, and flea markets in hopes of spotting an antique treasure of stoneware or pottery.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Louise Morrisey and an infant daughter.
Darel will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Joanne; children: Darel Ray Morrisey and Kimberly (Ken) Filipiak; grandchildren: Nick, Lindsey (Rob), Jami (Marty), and Heather (Trey); great-grandchildren: Zoe, Vylet, Josiah, and Jeremiah; sisters: Kay and Judy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial mass was held Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at noon in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Moose Lake. Inurnment followed mass in Blomskog Cemetery, Windemere Twp.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
