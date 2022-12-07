o

Feb. 8, 1942 - Nov. 23, 2022

     Curtis Ordean Hammitt passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022.  He was born on Feb. 8, 1942 to Ralph and Goldie (Paulson) Hammitt in Moose Lake.  He graduated from Barnum High School in 1960.  He married the love of his life, Annette (Hanson) on Aug. 26, 1967, in Knife River.  They settled in Barnum Township, where Curtis helped work on the family farm.  Curtis started working at Diamond Brands in Cloquet in June of 1960, until he started at the Moose Lake State Hospital as a boiler operator.  He remained there until his retirement from the Department of Corrections in August of 2004.  In his spare time, he loved to work on small engines for family and friends, using his John Deere M tractor, and making small projects in his wood shop.  

