Curtis Ordean Hammitt passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday Nov. 23, 2022. He was born on Feb. 8, 1942 to Ralph and Goldie (Paulson) Hammitt in Moose Lake. He graduated from Barnum High School in 1960. He married the love of his life, Annette (Hanson) on Aug. 26, 1967, in Knife River. They settled in Barnum Township, where Curtis helped work on the family farm. Curtis started working at Diamond Brands in Cloquet in June of 1960, until he started at the Moose Lake State Hospital as a boiler operator. He remained there until his retirement from the Department of Corrections in August of 2004. In his spare time, he loved to work on small engines for family and friends, using his John Deere M tractor, and making small projects in his wood shop.
Curtis enjoyed keeping track of the weather, and received an award from the National Weather Service in 1997 for 15 years of service for his work taking daily temperature and precipitation measurements at the DOC. He loved spending time with his family, taking numerous vacations with the family station wagon and pop-up tent camper. In his later years, Curtis loved playing with his nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He was beloved by his family and will be greatly missed.
Curtis was proceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Goldie, and brother Darwin Hammitt.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Annette, children, Richard (Karen-Marie) Hammitt of Norway, Dean (Kim Horton) Hammitt of Barnum, Sandra (Peter) Gentry of Barnum, and Sharon Skibicki of Oklee. He will be greatly missed by his nine grandchildren, Olivia, Cecelia, and Anna Hammitt, Clorece (Ian Higby) Hammitt, Ava and Sophia Hammitt, Monica (Fred) Eber, Emily Gentry, and Jerome Skibicki. Great-granddaughter Ella Grace Penttinen Eber. He also leaves behind siblings Claudia Erickson, Nancy Sausman, Ardis Williams, Roger Hammitt and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Barnum Community Church in Barnum. Visitation from 12 p.m. until the 1 p.m. service, with a light luncheon to follow. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet.
