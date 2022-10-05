July 17, 1951 - Sept. 24, 2022
Colleen Marie Fetters, age 71, of Mahtowa, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She was born July 17, 1951 in Cloquet to Kermit and Irene Carlson.
She graduated from Barnum High School in 1969 and went on to attend and graduate from UMD. She worked for the State of Minnesota starting at the Moose Lake State Hospital and retiring as the supervisor of community support services after 30 plus years of service.
Colleen was involved in all things related to Barnum Bomber sports, especially when watching her family play. You could always see her cheering on the kids. She was on the school board for many years as well as helping with community education. She loved the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. She was a major part of her church family, Mahtowa Covenant Church, where she held many different positions over the years. She loved gardening and had a green thumb, anyone who knew her could attest to that. She loved to travel with her friends and enjoy a good book on her deck. She had a natural ability for organizing events and taking charge, it was something that came very easy for her. Colleen was known by many and all who knew her loved her. She was a pillar of her community.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Alicia Fetters; parents Kermit and Irene Carlson; sisters Cari Taipale and Diane Gilbey, brother Scott Carlson, brother-in-law Tracy Hage and nephew Taylor Carlson.
Colleen loved her family deeply and will be greatly missed by her son Pete (Sheila) Fetters, grandkids Tianna Fetters, Hunter (Lexi) Fetters, great-grandson Liam Fetters; sister Debi Hage, brothers Steve (Connie) Carlson and Mike (Jill) Carlson, brothers-in-law Wayne Gilbey and Lynn Taipale; nephews Matt (Rachel) Carlson, Will (Beckie) Carlson, Jamie (Heather) Taipale, Erin Taipale, Zac Carlson, Christopher Carlson, Nick Hage and many great nieces and nephews.
Deceased’s funeral arrangements were with Cremation Society of Duluth. Funeral and visitation was held at her church, Mahtowa Covenant Church on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Private interment at Mount Salem Cemetery in Mahtowa at a later date.
