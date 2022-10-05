o

July 17, 1951 - Sept. 24, 2022

Colleen Marie Fetters, age 71, of Mahtowa, passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 after a short battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. She was born July 17, 1951 in Cloquet to Kermit and Irene Carlson.

