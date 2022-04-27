April 17, 1949 - March 20, 2022
Clayton H. Lekander, a lifelong resident of Barnum, died unexpectedly on March 20, 2022 in Hennepin County Medical Center. He was 72 years old. He was born on April 17, 1949 in Kimball, Minnesota to Clifford and Elsie (Branson) Lekander.
He was a stellar high school athlete who loved football. He graduated from Barnum High School. He owned and operated RC Auto in Mahtowa for many years. He was very good at tuning up vehicles that needed fixing. You probably remember Clay driving around town with no place to go in his ’56 Ford. He was passionate about firearms, how they operated, their safety and collecting them. He was also good at swimming and loved to stay active by doing so.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Elsie; brother, Randy; and sister, Ann.
He will be deeply missed by his significant other of over 16 years, Lynette Adams; sons, Brad and Troy Lekander; 4 grandchildren; brothers, Stan, Clifton, Stewart, Jimmy; sisters, Lucia, and Gene; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and good friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Clayton’s house at 3949 County Rd 138, Barnum, MN.
