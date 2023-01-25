Dec. 23, 1938 - Jan. 19, 2023
Charles Arthur Sedlander, age 84 of Cromwell, Minnesota passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Charles Arthur Sedlander, age 84 of Cromwell, Minnesota passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Charles was born on Dec. 23, 1938, to John Arthur and Selma Marie (Stoner) Sedlander in Cloquet. He graduated from Cromwell High School and was later united in marriage to Karen Niesen on June 26, 1965. Charles was very active at Bethany Lutheran Church and his community.
He served on the Cromwell Coop Store Board as president for 16 years. Charles was a trustee at the church and spent many years volunteering there. For the majority of his life, he worked on the family farm raising dairy and later beef cattle. Later in life, he took a position at the Cromwell Creamery until it closed. He went on to work at the Kettle River Feed Mill for a year prior to beginning a 15-year career at Potlatch in Cloquet.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff from St. Croix Hospice, a heartfelt thank you to the Swede Lake Community for all of their support and help, and sincere appreciation for the contributions of the Sturgeon Lake Area Lions Club.
Charles is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen; daughter, Sarah; son, Bryan (Mona); grandson, Andrew; granddaughter, Bailey (Matt) Hazen; and four great-granddaughters, Paisley, Kinsley, Emberley, and Novaley; brother-in-law, Doug (Jan) Niesen; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Charles William Sedlander; brother, John; sister, Evelyn Turnock; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the 12 p.m. funeral service on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell. Spring inurment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Cromwell. Nelson Funeral Care has been entrusted with arrangements.
