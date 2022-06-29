July 25, 2007 — June 20, 2022
Chad Gibson Beal, beloved son of Tonia and Matt Beal and loving brother to Dara and Ruby Beal, died heroically while attempting to escape a tragic fire in his home on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the young age of 14.
He was born on July 25th, 2007 in Duluth.
Chad’s youngest years were spent in Proctor before the family moved to Sturgeon Lake. He started kindergarten in Carlton, and then went to Moose Lake for elementary where he was most recently looking forward to his ninth grade year. He enjoyed storm chasing with his dad and sister, Ruby, being adventurous and trying all types of new snacks and beverages with his sister, Dara, jamming to his favorite music real loud, golfing, boating, swimming, fishing and LOVED Captain America, any kind of candy and eating McDonald’s french fries!
He was a creative young man who had many plans for the things he wanted to craft: a sewing machine was on his wish-list so he could learn how to make clothing. He was extremely intrigued by astrology and zodiac signs, memorizing each and every date and becoming very knowledgeable in their meanings.
Chad had autism, but autism didn’t have Chad: it only made him that much more special. He was full of brilliant thoughts and took pride in reciting movies he watched, word for word.
He was a talented young artist who spent countless hours drawing movie posters by hand. Autism never defined his beautiful life, but enhanced it along with everybody else’s around him. His uniqueness allowed his family to see the world through a different point of view, and they are forever changed because of it. He truly left a mark on the hearts of every person he knew and met and will be missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dale Kangas and cousin, Kennaa Hope Wege.
His legacy will live on through his parents, Matt and Tonia; sisters, Dara and Ruby; grandparents, Eda Kangas (Scott Maki) and Alvin “Chip” (Bobbie) Beal and Deborah (Fritz Gordon) Bowen; aunts and uncles, Angela (Luke) Liter, Matt Kangas, Jennifer (Abdi) Wege, Courtney (Jason) Shaw, Jonathan Beal and his “mom,” Theresa Pack, who became a part of the family; cousins, Langley, Law, Mendi, Jack, Mati and Julia; and numerous friends who adored him.
A visitation and time to greet his family will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Hope Lutheran Church. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.
