Sept. 17, 1943 - Jan. 15, 2023

Carolyn Lee Coleman, 79, Kettle River, died peacefully with family surrounding her in Moose Lake Village, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. She was born in Austin on Sept. 17, 1943 to Vernon and Margaret (Tesch) Murphy.

