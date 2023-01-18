Sept. 17, 1943 - Jan. 15, 2023
Carolyn Lee Coleman, 79, Kettle River, died peacefully with family surrounding her in Moose Lake Village, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. She was born in Austin on Sept. 17, 1943 to Vernon and Margaret (Tesch) Murphy.
Sept. 17, 1943 - Jan. 15, 2023
Carolyn Lee Coleman, 79, Kettle River, died peacefully with family surrounding her in Moose Lake Village, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. She was born in Austin on Sept. 17, 1943 to Vernon and Margaret (Tesch) Murphy.
Carolyn grew up in Lyle. She was the band queen and homecoming queen at Lyle High School where she graduated in 1961. She married her true love, Bruce Coleman, the next year in Lyle on June 30, 1962. They started their young family shortly after with two children, Scott and Beth.
The family eventually moved to Kettle River in 1977. Carolyn obtained her accounting training at UMD after beginning her 30 year career at Mercy Hospital in the accounting department.
Her hobbies included quilting and gardening flowers. She found great joy in volunteering, whether it be at the Sunshine Closet or the many years at Augustana/Mercy Healthcare Center. Carolyn was also a devoted member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kettle River. Above all else, family was the most important to Carolyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Margaret Murphy; grandson, Jon Boman; and brother, Derald Murphy.
Carolyn will be dearly missed by her husband of 60 years, Bruce Coleman; son, Scott (Elena) Coleman; daughter, Beth (Curt) Hutchens; grandchildren, Laurel (Josh Heinzen) Boman; Christopher (Kirleen) Castillo, Peter Wurst, Rachel (Eric) Swenson, Cristina (Jason) Mlejnek; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Reuben and Dean Murphy; sister, Nyla (Larry) Hansen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.