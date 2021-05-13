Carole J. Pietrek

Carole Jean Pietrek (Stepan) passed away peacefully on May 4, 2021, at her home in Rochester, Minn., surrounded by love. Carole shined her bright light in this world for 77 years despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2012.
Carole was born on February 1, 1944, in Moose Lake, Minn. to Ruth “Conney” and Roswell “Huck” Stepan. Carole grew up with her younger brother, Terry Stepan, on a dairy farm in Willow River, Minn. She attended Willow River High School where she was remembered by her classmates as a “jokester” and a really good friend. Carole graduated from high school in 1962. She married Jerome Pietrek on July 27, 1963, at St. Isidore’s Catholic Church in Sturgeon Lake. They raised one son and two daughters together - Gregory, Colleen, and Nicole. Carole was a beautician who co-owned and operated the Hair Affair in Sturgeon Lake until 1987.
Carole loved to laugh and dance to polka music with Jerry. Throughout her life, she enjoyed traveling, making memories with her children and grandchildren, and sharing a margarita and The Grande platter at Abuelo’s in Peoria, Ariz. - where she and Jerry lived for 25 years. Carole was known for her amazing cooking, her infectious smile, her keen sense of style, and her eye for a great sale. She was “the hostess with the mostest” who never let anyone who visited leave with an empty stomach including sending you home with sore cheeks from smiling and leftovers for later. Carole loved animals and was especially happy when her granddogs would visit. Carole was a member of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, Peoria, and St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, Sturgeon Lake.
Carole is preceded in death by her parents: Huck and Conney, her brothers-in-law: Frank Jirik and Dennis Pietrek, as well as her nephew, Scott Jirik. Carole will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her husband of 57 years, Jerry; three children: Greg (Nanette) Pietrek, Colleen (Matt) Syring, and Nicole Pietrek Smith; five grandchildren: Lindsey (Scott) Hoehn, Lauren Pietrek, Nicholas (Cassie) Pietrek, Cody Smith, and Matthew Smith; four great-grandchildren: Landon & Layla Hoehn and Lilliana & Magnolia Pietrek, her brother: Terry (Chris) Stepan; as well as her sisters-in-law: Sharon Jirik and Alice Pietrek-Seurer, and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, Sturgeon Lake. Inurnment followed at St. Isidore’s Catholic Cemetery, Sturgeon Lake. To view live stream of the Mass, go to www.hhkfuneralhome.com and click on Watch Video in Carole’s service information.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a Tribute Gift in Carole Pietrek’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association (225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601) or online: www.alz.org/donate
If you choose to donate, please notify the family via email: nanpietrek@gmail.com so that they may thank you for your generosity.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake, MN.
