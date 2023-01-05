Carole J. Noelle (Fleischauer), of Moose Lake, was granted her angel wings on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family in her daughter’s home in Ham Lake.She was 82 years old.
Carole was born on Dec. 27, 1940, to Ruth Heinn in St Paul, and graduated from Johnson High School in 1958. Throughout the years, she enjoyed her work as a truck dispatcher, stenographer, waitress, manager at two restaurants and home care provider for special needs children. She retired after 30 years as a CNA at Mercy Nursing Home and Hospital in Moose Lake.
She became a published author in 2016 by writing a children’s book about her rescue cat, Edward, which was a proud accomplishment of hers.
In her spare time, she volunteered with the Sunshine Closet thrift store and knitted mittens with her church group. She also loved painting pictures of people, nature and landscapes as well as creating new items for her yard and friends by using her passion for wood working.
She had a fun-loving spirit and took it upon herself to make others laugh, and enjoyed good banter with whomever would participate. Carole continued her playful antics throughout her treatment, often making those around her laugh and enjoy the moment.
She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Fleischauer.
Carole is survived by her children, Teresa Cavanaugh (Fleischauer), Timothy Fleischauer, Tammy Fleischauer and Tonia Bastyr (Fleischauer); eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at at Hope Lutheran Church in Moose Lake.Visitation will begin at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested an orchid be sent or brought in honor of Carole’s love for orchids. The orchids will then be re-planted, and shared with patients who may enjoy them and serve as a reminder that they are loved.
Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.