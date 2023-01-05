o

Dec. 27, 1940 — Dec. 28, 2022 

Carole J. Noelle (Fleischauer), of Moose Lake, was granted her angel wings on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family in her daughter’s home in Ham Lake.She was 82 years old.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0