Carol Ann VanDerWerff, 75, Moose Lake, died peacefully on Saturday, May 13, 2023 in Talamore Senior Living, St. Cloud.
She was born on May 26, 1947 to Fred and Alice Lueth in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Carol grew up in Hartford, South Dakota where she graduated high school. Carol later moved to Mahtomedi and on Nov. 21, 1967 she married Robert VanDerWerff in Stillwater.
She worked for Auto Owners Insurance in White Bear Lake until retiring in 2004. Carol and Robert moved to Moose Lake where they lived until January 2023 when they moved to St. Cloud. She loved watching birds and wildlife, working on find-a-word puzzles and jig-saw puzzles, and was an avid weather watcher as she would love to predict who had the most accurate forecast!
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Alice Lueth; siblings, Lila and Larry.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 55 years, Robert; daughters; Linda (Robert) Svendsen and Brenda (Robert) Hessian; grandchildren, Zach (Carissa) Scherber-Hessian and Molly (Mason) Hieb; brother, Glen (Luella) Lueth; and sister-in-law; Kay Lueth.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home from noon until the 1 p.m. memorial service on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Inurnment will follow the service in Riverside Cemetery, Barnum. After the inurnment, lunch will be served at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
