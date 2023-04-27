Dec. 17, 1937 - April 13, 2023
Carol Ann Shreve (nee Hagen), 85, of Barnum, died Thursday, April 13, 2023. She passed away peacefully in Rochester from late-stage dementia.
Carol was born in Barnum on Dec. 17, 1937 to Esther and Harold Hagen. She was their second child and their Christmas Carol, bringing an immediate light into the darkest time of the year.
She grew up on the beloved family farm in Barnum and graduated as valedictorian of her Barnum High School class in 1955. She studied medical technology and became a phlebotomist in Minneapolis. She was studying at Western Illinois University when she met and married Richard Shreve in 1959. She got her Bachelor of Science from American International College in 1965. Leaning into her passion for life in all its forms, she taught science in public schools.
Carol had four children, Tanya, Rebecca, Erika and Nathaniel. She deeply loved her children and taught them that they were a beautiful part of creation. She returned to earn her masters’ degree in Science Education in 1988 at UW Superior. Shortly afterward, she divorced and began a new life chapter. A fierce protector of the earth and climate and always a lover of science, she worked for a time at the EPA in Duluth.
Carol was a devout Christian whose faith reverberated through her daily interactions with everyone. Her kindness and compassion were legendary, and she widely supported and accepted all those who loved humanity and the earth. She was an active supporter of many causes, including the Central Hillsides United Ministry (CHUM) in Duluth. She loved music, dancing polka in the kitchen, drawing, painting, crafts, a good meal and plenty of laughter.
Carol was a world traveler and crisscrossed the United States many times during her lifetime. Yet her favorite place was always her garden - her hands in the dirt, sun shining, and a concert of flowers and life surrounding her. Her life came full circle when she built a home for herself on the ancestral farm in Barnum. She reconnected with family and established friendships new and old. She planted an extraordinary cacophony of flowers, plants, and vegetables all around her home. She became an entrepreneur in her early 70s and created Moosehorn Meadows, a floral arrangement business. Her garden produced many blue ribbons at the Carlton County Fair. She was fascinated by local history and developed a deep reverence for the indigenous nations on whose land she lived.
Carol is survived by her children, Tanya Shreve, Rebecca Kitson (Bryan), Erika Beetcher (Matthew), and Nathan Shreve; grandchildren Cole, Ava, Seth, Caroline, Rhea and Sienna; siblings Leone, Roy, and Gary; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother George and her parents Esther and Harold.
Carol’s celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27,2023 at the Barnum Community Methodist Church in Barnum.
Guests are encouraged to wear bright colors or florals. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Central Hillside United Ministry (CHUM) of Duluth, Seasons Hospice of Rochester, or the Carlton County Historical Society.
