Carmen Rae Jacobson, 79, Duluth, formerly of Sturgeon Lake, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Benedictine Health Care Center, Duluth. She was born on January 3, 1942 in Moose Lake to Raymond and Anna (Youngkrantz) Jacobson. Carmen attended school in Sturgeon Lake and Willow River. She later was part of Pinewood Learning Center in Cloquet. Carmen lived at Welch’s Adult Foster Home in Hermantown. She worked at Goodwill in Duluth and also attended daytime activities at the Benedictine Health Care Center where she became a resident in the last years of her life. Carmen truly loved Benedictine Health Care Center and was involved in their choir as she truly loved music. She loved playing Bingo and also had a great passion for coloring with gel pens. Carmen also truly loved people.
Carmen was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Anna Jacobson and a brother: Robert Jacobson.
She will be lovingly remembered by her brother: Gordon (Shirley) Jacobson of Sturgeon Lake; sister: Loretta (Arnold) Larson of Sturgeon Lake; sister-in-law: Doris Jacobson of Parshall, ND; and numerous nieces, nephews, and her loving family at Benedictine where she received amazing care.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Masks and social distancing will be required. The service will also be broadcast on 101.3 FM within a block radius of the funeral home. The service will be placed on the website by Wednesday for those to view. Burial will be in Sturgeon Lake City Cemetery, Sturgeon Lake. Cards may be sent to The Family of Carmen Jacobson, C/O HHK Funeral Home, PO BOX 338, Moose Lake, MN 55767.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
