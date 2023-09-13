o

March 26, 1950 - Aug. 30, 2023

Byron, D. Korhonen, 73, Kettle River, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in St. Luke’s Hospital after having a severe brain bleed.  He was born on March 26, 1950 in Duluth to J. Henry and Marie Korhonen.  

