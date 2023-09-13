March 26, 1950 - Aug. 30, 2023
Byron, D. Korhonen, 73, Kettle River, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 in St. Luke’s Hospital after having a severe brain bleed. He was born on March 26, 1950 in Duluth to J. Henry and Marie Korhonen.
Byron graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1968. On June 20, 1970, Byron married Yvonne Lewis at Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake.
He attended UMD and obtained a teaching degree in Industrial Arts in 1973. Byron taught at Askov High School for one year and then went to work with his father as an electrician. He owned and operated Korhonen Electric for several years. Byron also worked for Lake Country Power as a member services representative.
Byron enjoyed watching his children play sports including hockey, baseball, and softball. He was very active in the hockey program and was the recipient of the Earl Ellens Award for volunteer work he did for the hockey association.
After retirement, he became very passionate about his woodworking hobby. He made charcuterie boards, cutting boards, log furniture, beds, dressers, and whatever his family needed. His biggest pleasures were spending time at the river, watching his grandchildren grow and participate in their activities, whether it was softball, dance, hockey, fishing, trap shooting, football, or baseball. He was a member of Kettle River Volunteer Fire Department for 19 years, served on the Moose Lake Credit Union Board, and president of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery Board.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Marie Korhonen; brother, James Korhonen.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 53 years, Yvonne; children, Tyler (Kelly) Korhonen, Kyle (Ashley) Korhonen and Lyssa (Dean) Goranson; special god daughter, Jana Anderson; grandchildren, Oliver, Finnley, Emma, Ben, Louie, Megan, Julia, Jaeger, Wyatt and Memphis; brother, Arthur Korhonen; sisters, Nancy Stefanis and Becky Price; brother-in-law, Gary Lewis; sisters-in-law, Vicki Nielsen and Lori Lewis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Hope Lutheran Church, Moose Lake. Private family inurnment was in Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Kettle River.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
