Sept. 3, 1959 - March 28, 2023
Bruce Wayne Simonson, 63, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Palliative Care Unit, Miller Dwan-Duluth.
He was born September 3, 1959, in Mora to Lloyd and Carol Simonson. Bruce grew up in Arthyde and attended Willow River Schools, graduating in 1977.
Over the years, he lived in Willow River, Little Canada, Maplewood, eventually returning to the family farm in Arthyde.
Bruce worked in construction throughout his life and ran his own business. He loved spending time with family and friends and had a special quick-witted sense of humor that brought many smiles and laughs.
Bruce was generous when it came to his nieces and nephews, offering them housing and jobs as they started their life journeys. He enjoyed many sporting events and had a special interest in watching and attending wrestling events.
He will always be remembered for his generosity, kind-heartedness, and lending a helping hand to those who needed it.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Carol; brothers, Arvid and Gary; and nephew Luke.
Bruce will be lovingly remembered by his partner, Suzen Dehnel; daughter, Shayna and grandson Ryver; sisters and brothers-in-law; Lois and Dave Isaacson, Bernadine and Dale Reed; nephews and nieces; Katie Simonson, Neil Simonson, Olivia Cameron, Jason (Jodi) Isaacson, Dara (Kent) Swanson, Rhett (Sheila) Reed, Larron Reed and Derek (Billie) Reed; Suzen’s sons, Roger (Terrah) Robertson and Joseph (Erin) Packer, Suzen’s grandchildren, Noah, Zeke and Asher; and numerous great nieces, nephews and friends.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Moose Lake Depot.
The family would like to thank the McGrath first responders, Life Flight personnel, numerous doctors, nurses, chaplains and staff at Essentia – St. Mary’s Duluth and Miller Dwan, and everyone who sent thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Cremation Society of Minnesota - Duluth
