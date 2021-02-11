Bruce V. Priem, 81, Barnum, died peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021 in Essentia Health, Moose Lake. He was born on January 6, 1940 in Rusk County, Wisconsin to Julius and Ruth Priem. Bruce grew up in Wisconsin and later attended school in Duluth graduating from Duluth Denfeld. He served in the United States Army. Bruce married Jeanetta Cook on July 27, 1998 in Carlton. Through the years, Bruce worked as a chef at the Moose Lake State Hospital and later at the Minneapolis Veterans Home until he retired. He loved gardening, growing flowers, fishing, and watching the Green Bay Packers.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Julius and Ruth Priem and other brothers and sisters.
Bruce will be remembered by his wife, Jeanetta; four children: Pam Bengston, Lanette Petterson, Jim Priem, and Dan Priem; three stepchildren: Laura (Mike) Brown; Tony Olson; and Jason (Sherrie) Priem; brother: Ed (Leona) Priem of Aitkin; two sisters: Paula Priem and Delma Priem; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
There will be no services at Bruce’s request.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
