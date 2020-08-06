Bradford William Schmidt, age 69, of Hinckley, passed away on 2/17 /2020 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kroschel, MN. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday August 14, at the church, as well as, 1 hour prior to the service. Graveside service at Fort Snelling on Monday, August 17.
Funeral will be held outdoors at St. John’s Lutheran Church for social distancing purposes. There will be a tent with limited seating, there will also be the option of staying in your vehicles and listening to the service on your FM Radio.
Arrangements by Tatting-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Hinckley, Minnesota www.methvenfuneralhome.com
