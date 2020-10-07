Betty Eknes

Bette Eknes, 87, Moose Lake, MN, died on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 in St. Cloud, MN surrounded by her family. She was born in Superior, WI to Ernest and Beth Kreitlow on June 9th, 1933. As a child she moved to Moose Lake where she attended Moose Lake High School. Bette was very proud to have been a cheerleader and majorette, keeping her baton twirling skills until later in life. On November 22, 1952, Bette married William “Bill” Eknes in Moose Lake. They lived in Cloquet where Bette worked as a telephone operator. She also was a homemaker and a caretaker for her sister, Clio through the years. Bette also attained her real estate license while living in Brainerd. Later in life, Bette and Bill moved back to Moose Lake, the town which truly owned her heart.
Bette was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Beth; son, Bruce Eknes; brother, “Buzz” Kreitlow; and sisters, Dolores Richmond and Clio Kreitlow.
She will be deeply missed by her husband of 67 years, William; 4 children: Beth (Steve) Wilson; Bill, Jr. (Paul) Eknes-Tucker; Brenda (Joel) Roff; and Bret (Cindy) Eknes; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great great grandson; daughter-in-law: Cindy Eknes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 10 am until the 11 am Memorial Service on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Inurnment will follow the service in Riverside Cemetery, Moose Lake. Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
(Published in the Moose Lake Star-Gazette 10.8.20)
