Betty BeBe (Wappula) Osborne, 89, Cloquet, formerly of Moose Lake, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at New Perspectives Senior Living, Cloquet.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1933 in Kettle River.
Betty grew up in Kettle River and attended school in Kalevala Township and later Barnum High School graduating in 1952.
On March 7, 1953, Betty married Edward Osborne in Moose Lake. They lived in Minneapolis, Bloomington, and Prior Lake before retiring to Moose Lake.
Betty enjoyed her church family at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a wonderful friend to many and enjoyed gardening, being outside, and bingo.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Osborne; parents, Harold and Helen Faatz; son, Bruce Osborne; and grandson, Nick Osborne.
She will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Greg (Deb) Osborne; Jane (Doug) Ceballos, Cathy (Mitch) Nyland and Tony (Colleen) Osborne; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date with inurnment in Riverside Cemetery, Barnum. The family would like to thank New Perspectives Senior Living for their wonderful care during Betty’s stay.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
