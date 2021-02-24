Berma L. Gilbertson

Berma Lois Gilbertson, age 94, of Richfield, passed away on February 17, 2021.
She was born December 15, 1926 in St. Francis, Minn.. Berma is survived by daughter, Christine (Jack) Bacon and son, Gary (Jackie) Gilbertson; grandchildren, Andrew Bacon and Paul (Sara) Bacon; Amy Gilbertson and Alan Gilbertson; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Emma Bacon; step-grandchildren, Joshua (Kiley) Holforty and Joy (Dan) Olson; step-great-grandchildren, Ada, Ellis and Lyle Holforty. Berma was preceded in death by her husband, Clair Gilbertson; parents, Bert and Bertha (Schwab) Anderson, siblings, Beulah Dahlager, Beryl Ries and Basil Anderson; and a step-grandson, Joel Holforty. Berma was a member of Woodlake Lutheran Church, Richfield.
Funeral service Monday, Feb. 22, at 11:00 a.m. at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. S., Richfield. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Interment at West Oak Grove Cemetery, St. Francis, Minn.
Memorials may be given to the Society for the Blind.
Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226
www,morrisnilsen.com
