June 29, 1937 - Dec. 21, 2022
Barbara E. Ramey died from natural causes on Wednessday, Dec. 21, 2022 after a three year battle with Alzheimer’s. Barb was born June 29, 1937 to June (Betty) Kienitz and Roy Thompson and spent her early years on a farm outside St Francis.
In 1950 her mother married Ora Stores and the family lived on a farm near Hill City. Barb met her future husband Richard Ramey at a neighborly gathering to welcome the newlyweds. Later that night, Rick would tell his parents he would marry Barb someday. Barb graduated from Grand Rapids High School and was married to Rick on Nov 16, 1957. The couple lived in San Diego, California for a couple years before moving to Crookston in 1960.
There they would spend the next 39 years of their married life. The marriage was blessed with four children Kevin, Kim, Darin and Lesly. While the children were teenagers, Barb went back to school and graduated from the University of Minnesota, Crookston. She spent the rest of her career as a medical secretary for Peterson Foot Clinic and when they merged with Riverview Hospital, she finished her career there.
She was a fantastic cook and baker. While in Crookston she started baking cakes for weddings and other events. She had a beautiful voice and sang in her church choir throughout her life. She was an extremely talented artist and her projects included pottery and paintings.
In retirement Barb and Rick moved to Moose Lake where the couple started B&R Crafts. Rick would cut out and construct wooden crafts and she would paint and finish the projects. The business had quite a following in the Moose Lake area as she would get calls from people requesting items they had seen at a craft show or at a friend’s house.
The couple did volunteer driving for Carlton County and Barb was selected as the Carlton County Senior Volunteer of the year in 2013. The couple had a hobby of raising monarch butterflies for many years and Rick would make presentations to students of the area and community. Barb and Rick had recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Left to mourn her loss is her husband Rick of Moose Lake, Kevin(Mary) Ramey of Maple Grove, Kim Lee Haft(Richard) of Manhattan Beach, California, Darin(Caroline) Ramey of Moorhead, Lesly Ramey(Ervin Loehlein) of Moose Lake. A brother Gary Thompson of Mc Gregor, a sister Conne Johnson of Rockford, and a sister-in-law Rae Kedrowski of Cambridge. Grandchildren include Thomas(Wendy) Ramey of Aurora, Colorado, Katherine Ramey of Crystal, Kayla(Nathan)Knudsen of Harris, Kara Ramey of Fargo, North Dakota. Lindsay Loehlein of Moose Lake. Great-grandchildren include Amelia, Indie and Addie Ramey of Aurora, Colorado and Greta and Sloane Knudsen of Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather and a brother Leroy Thompson. A family grave site service is planned for a later date. Arrangements are provided by Hamlin Hansen Kosloski Funeral Home of Moose Lake.
May God bless the memory of Barbara Ramey.
