o

Barbara (Sebring) Creech, 79, Moose Lake, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in Moose Lake Village.  She was born in Moose Lake to Everett and Lillian (Baakari) Sebring and grew up in Kalevala Twp where she attended grade school.  

Barb later attended Barnum High School, graduating in 1961.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0