Barbara (Sebring) Creech, 79, Moose Lake, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 in Moose Lake Village. She was born in Moose Lake to Everett and Lillian (Baakari) Sebring and grew up in Kalevala Twp where she attended grade school.
Barb later attended Barnum High School, graduating in 1961.
She lived in Duluth and worked as a nanny for the Goldfine family and later as a nurse’s assistant at St. Luke’s.
On April 19, 1969, Barb married LeRoy Creech in Duluth.
They lived in Grand Marais from 1969 until 2008. Barb truly loved her job as a housekeeper at Cook County North Shore Hospital. In 2008, Barb and LeRoy moved to Barnum.
Through the years, Barb loved traveling, camping, playing cards, bingo, jigsaw puzzles, and seek and find puzzles. She will be fondly remembered for being a great homemaker especially when it came to cooking and knitting afghans.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Creech in 2012; parents: Everett and Lillian Sebring; brother: Charles Sebring; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Gladys and Marlin Marx; nephew: James Marx; and niece: Julie Ostercamp.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter: Jessica; siblings: Judy Madsen, Peggy Adams, Lynn Sebring, Virginia (Robert) Ostercamp; Karen Sebring; Brian (Diane) Sebring; David Sebring; and Audrey Sebring; sister-in-law: Linda Sebring; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Burial will follow the services in West Branch Cemetery. There will be a lunch following the burial at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
