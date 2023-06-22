o

July 23, 1938 - May 31, 2023

Audrey Lea [Bowen] Anderson, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.  Audrey was born in Warman on July 23, 1938 to Nora and Vincent Bowen. She grew up alongside her sisters Shelvie, Cindy, and Debbie in St. Paul, Windom, and Mora.  

