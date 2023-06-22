Audrey Lea [Bowen] Anderson, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. Audrey was born in Warman on July 23, 1938 to Nora and Vincent Bowen. She grew up alongside her sisters Shelvie, Cindy, and Debbie in St. Paul, Windom, and Mora.
Audrey graduated from Mora High School in 1956. She attended Macalester College and St. Barnabas School of Nursing where she earned a nursing degree in 1959.
Audrey married Lyle Anderson in 1961 and together they had two daughters, Lisa Anderson-Reed, Moose Lake, and Greta Faust, Gilbert, Arizona.
Audrey had a long and distinguished career with the State of Minnesota’s Department of Human Services as a nurse and program director. She worked for over 40 years at the Moose Lake State Hospital/Regional Treatment Center and ended her career at the MSOP after the Regional Treatment Center closed. Audrey retired in 2000. She was very proud of her W-3 colleagues. She was an advocate for the mentally ill clients she provided care for.
Audrey had many interests and hobbies including traveling, attending symphonies and concerts, raising canaries, basket weaving, working with stained glass, reading books, crocheting/knitting, her uncle/cousin’s auctions, collecting, shopping, gardening, and long talks on the phone.
Audrey was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years and served as Worthy Matron on multiple occasions.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Shelvie and Debbie.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Lyle; daughters, Lisa Anderson-Reed and Greta (Brian) Faust; grandchildren, Danika (Geoff Probst) Reed-Probst, Maya Koehnemann and Miles Koehnemann; great-grandsons, Taavi Probst and Sigg Probst; step grandchildren, Brian George Faust and Lauren Faust; sister, Cindy (Dexter) Scherer; her beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews; and special friends Carol Scanny and Dianne Lindvall. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Villa Court in Cromwell for their exceptional care of Audrey during her journey with dementia.
Family and friends are invited to a ‘celebration of life’ for Audrey at the Moose Lake Golf Club between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.