June 30, 1933 — June 19, 2022
Audrey E. (Swenson) Anderson, of Saint Cloud, formerly of Hoffman died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Edenbrook Nursing Home in Saint Cloud. She was 88 years old.
She was born on June 30, 1933, to Carl and Clarice (Helberg) Swenson. She later married Allen Anderson on May 7, 1955, in Hoffman. She got her Bachelor’s degree in education and spent her career teaching English. She taught at Barnum High School and Moose Lake High School. She was a speech coach at the Moose Lake High School and later Tech High School.
She and her husband moved to Saint Cloud in 1986 and opened the Maid Rite restaurant in Waite Park with their sons, Terry and Tim. She also taught business communication at Rasmussen college.
She enjoyed reading and spending time with her sons and granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Anderson; son, Ronald Anderson; and her brother, Courtland Swenson.
She is survived by her children, Tim (Marilyn) Anderson, Saint Cloud and Terry (Katie) Anderson, Saint Cloud; grandchildren, Katelyn, Rachael, Victoria and Rylee; sisters, Lois Gantriis, Richfield and Karna Stock, North Mankato; and sister-in-law, Sylvia Swenson, Hoffman.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church in Saint Cloud. Burial will be private in the North Star Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.