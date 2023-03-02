Arlene Jeanette Robinson (Olsen) of Bruno, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. She was 85 years old.
Arlene Jeanette Robinson was born on May 15, 1937, to Wesley and Edna (Bodin) Olsen. She graduated from Duluth Denfield High School.
She married the love of her life, Kenneth L. Robinson, on Nov. 3, 1956. They resided in Duluth until 1963, when they moved to the farm east of Kerrick. Arlene lived there until the time of her death.
Arlene worked various jobs throughout her lifetime. She was proud to obtain her CNA license. With that she worked at Mercy Hospital and Nursing Home. She also loved being the owner of the video store in Kerrick. Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her favorite television shows and movies.
Arlene was preceded in death by parents, Wesley and Edna Olsen; husband, Kenneth L. Robinson; uncle, John Bodin; brother, John Olsen; sister, Sandra Schublom; grandchildren, Wendy, Julie, Marie and Jenna Robinson.
Arlene is survived by her children, Wendell (Wendy) Robinson, Candace (Mike) Govze, Catherine Robinson, Scott (Jackie) Robinson, Kent Robinson, Brian Robinson; and her sister, Virginia (Dale) Larsen.
A celebration of life will be held for Arlene from 2- 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Duquette Hall, located on State Highway 23 N, Duquette.
