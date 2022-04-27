Sept. 26, 1938 — April 11, 2022
Arlene I. Gresczyk, of Moose Lake, died peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, April 11, 2022 in Moose Lake Village. She was 83 years old.
She was born on Sept. 26, 1938, to Anton and Lillian Cegla. She grew up in Denham where she attended grade school until going to Willow River High School where she graduated in 1955. She was very proud to let you know that she excelled in school and got to skip third grade so she actually graduated a year early.
On Sept. 10, 1955, she was united in marriage to Florian Gresczyk in St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, Sturgeon Lake. They lived in Barnum and Denham before settling in Moose Lake where they farmed over the years.
She worked for Mercy Hospital and Bonk’s Egg Farm before going to work at the State Hospital as a food service worker in 1978. She worked at the State Hospital until 1995 when they closed, and then she was transferred to MSOP where she worked as a security counselor until retiring in 2003. She and her husband also owned the Moose Lake Motel from 1986 until 1989.
She was a very hard worker her whole life. She loved the Minnesota Twins, traveling, polka music and playing cards, especially cribbage and smear.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Florian, Sr. in 2008; 5 siblings: Frances Kozlowski, Martha Cegla, Bernard Cegla, Edward Cegla, and Leonard Cegla; and a son-in-law: Rick Peterson.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Cheryl Peterson of Moose Lake, Florian Gresczyk, Jr. of Moose Lake and Bob (Melissa) Gresczyk of Moose Lake; grandchildren, Sarah (Steve) Aldrich, Matt (Katie) Delly, Ryan (Jasmine) Peterson, Tyler Peterson, Mandi (Tom) Hinson, Brandon (Katie) Gresczyk, Allison Gresczyk, Bobby (Anna) Gresczyk, Megan (Nate Alderman) Gresczyk, Maverick Karsky, Tyler Karsky and Payton Gresczyk; great grandchildren, Stella, Jack, Olivia, Emmett, Henry, Garrett, Elijah, Sebastian, Alexa, June, Jameson, Malachi, Madison, Olivia, Ridley and Mesa; siblings, Marge Pietrzak, Jean LaChance, Ernie Cegla and Carol Priem; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Moose Lake. Burial was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Moose Lake. Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
