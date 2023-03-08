g

April 30, 1947 - March 3, 2023

Annette (Anny) Elsie Goeb was a caring mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world in peace surrounded by her loving family in her Duluth home on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the age of 75.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0