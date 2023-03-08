April 30, 1947 - March 3, 2023
Annette (Anny) Elsie Goeb was a caring mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world in peace surrounded by her loving family in her Duluth home on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the age of 75.
Anny was born to Florence (Micheau) and Hermes Gutzwiller on April 30, 1947, in St. Michael. She grew up on the farm with her seven brothers and sisters and in 1965 graduated from St. Michael High School, where she met her future husband, Paul.
After marrying Paul in 1968 and moving to Duluth in 1970, Anny initially stayed at home to take care of her daughters, Kelly and Stacy. She later began working as a secretary for community education at Ordean Junior High and then the Diocese of Duluth at St. Michael’s Church. She joined the St. John’s Church staff in 1982 as the feisty secretary, where she loved to heckle the priests. Anny continued to manage St. John’s until one week before her death.
Anny was also an avid bowler and heavily involved in the youth bowling program. She was inducted into the Duluth Area USBC Hall of Fame in March of 2010.
Anny cherished her family. She loved a good cup of coffee, a great glass of wine, watching tennis, and shopping, but most of all, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Anny taught her kids and grandkids to be fiercely independent and do everything their own way, just as she did.
She was preceded in death by her parents Florence (January 2023) and Hermes (June 2002), as well as several pet cats.
She is survived by her husband Paul of 54 years; daughters, Kelly Goeb (Shawn Bode) of Moose Lake and Stacy Johnson of Proctor; grandchildren, Ally, Aaron, Janna, Reese, Gage, and Kielly; siblings, Arvid (Bonnie), Joan, Jerry, Greg (Zona), Gary (Theresa), Clarice (John), and Camille (Steve); and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the team at St. Croix Hospice for their amazing care.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday March 9, 2023, at St. John’s Catholic Church with Wake Prayers at 6:30 p.m. Visitation continues Friday March 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the 11a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John’s Catholic Church, 4230 St. Johns Ave, Duluth, Minnesota 55803. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. 2nd St. Duluth.
