Anna Belle Hume, age 69, of Askov, MN passed away at Augustana Health Care Center on October 23, 2020.
Anna was born on December 16, 1950 in Romney, West Virginia to Cecil and Ruth (Wimer) Hott. On January 31, 1976 Anna married the love of her life, Andrew Hume in Riverdale, Maryland. Later in life Anna and Andrew decided to move to Minnesota where they settled in the Askov area. Anna was a daycare provider and did laundry in the medical field. One of Anna’s all time favorite things to do was to spend time with family especially her grandsons, they always brought a smile to her face. Church services were always a highlight of Anna’s week. Anna loved to collect items and then give them to her daughters.
Anna is survived by her husband of 44 years, Andrew of Askov; her daughters, Helen (Robb) Birge of Willow River, Beverly Hume (Charles Slama) of Sandstone; her grandsons, Kane Birge, Damon Birge, Austin Birge, Ethan Slama; her brothers, Tommy Hott of Winchester, VA, Donny Hott of Winchester, VA; and her sister, Cindy Hott Romney of WV.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Anna on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Methven Funeral Chapel in Sandstone, MN.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, MN. www.methvenfuneralhome.com
