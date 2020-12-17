Alvin Oachs

Alvin Lavon Oachs “Skeeter,” 85, passed December 13, 2020 in his home surrounded by family after battling cancer and kidney failure.
Al was born on September 30, 1935 in Madelia, Minnesota to Thoral & Beatrice (Spence) Oachs. He was the eldest of eight siblings. Skeeter grew up in Garden City where he graduated from high school. Skeeter loved participating in track and cross country where he broke the state mile record along with gaining other medals & trophies. Due to his love of running, Al continued to walk several miles everyday up until the year before his death.
Alvin was united in marriage to Hazel Davis on June 22, 1957. They moved up to a hobby farm in Barnum shortly after they were married. They raised 2 daughters and a son. Al worked for Diamond Match for a short time, then worked for Brenny Dahl Block for 43 years. Al took pride in his alfalfa hay fields and beef cattle.
Later in life he enjoyed hunting and four-wheeling with his son, Jay and grandsons Hunter and Tanner. Al and Hazel also enjoyed their retirement by spending their winters in Texas for many years.
Al was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Gary Oachs.
Al is survived by his wife, Hazel of 63 years; daughters: Bonnie (Thomas) Kepler of Rutledge, Minn.; Brenda (Bruce) Irish of Gilbert, Minn.; and son Alvin “Jay” (Jennifer) Oachs of Barnum; six grandchildren: Brian Irish, DJ (Brenda) Zinter; Micheal (Samantha) Irish, Ann (Paul) Bigelow; Tanner Oachs, & Hunter Oachs; and two step-grandchildren: Jennifer Kepler, and Joseph Kepler, as well as seven great-grandchildren.
Skeeter will also be lovingly missed by his siblings, and many nieces & nephews, and friends.
A Celebration of Life with take place on a later date.
Arrangements by Hamlin – Hansen – Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.
