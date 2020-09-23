Allen Peterson

Allen E. Peterson, 85 of Grand Rapids, WI who died on August 21,2020 was a lifelong learner. When asked recently what he liked to do he replied, “I like to read. I am curious about our world” and the life he led showed that to be true.
Allen was born February 6, 1935 in Moose Lake, MN, the youngest child of Emil and Ellen (Eneroth) Peterson. He graduated from Barnum High School (Barnum, MN) as a member of the class of 1953. He graduated in August of 1957 with a BA from the University of Minnesota – Duluth. He received his Master’s of Science in Social Work from the UW – Milwaukee in June of 1965.
Allen’s boyhood days were spent fishing and swimming in the waters of Bear Lake (Barnum, MN.) just below the family home on top of the hill. As a child, Allen was an orthopedic patient at Gillette Hospital, Minneapolis, MN. for treatment for his club foot. Despite this, he became an accomplished basketball player for Barnum High School, played recreationally for many years and was an avid UW Basketball fan attending many games.
He married Beverly Peterson in Barnum, MN on June 2, 1956 and enjoyed 62 years of marriage until she died in December of 2018. A State of Wisconsin employee for 32 years, he had most recently worked in Wisconsin Rapids as a probation and parole supervisor for 13 years, retiring in 1997.
In retirement. Allen enjoyed traveling with Beverly. A highlight was a trip to Sweden with brother Palmer and sister in law Clara and later a trip to Norway. For 40 years, they traveled to Spring Green, WI during the summer and fall to watch plays at American Players Theater. Allen enjoyed helping Beverly with genealogy research by visiting cemeteries and historical societies. On these trips, they sought out the rustic roads and the mom and pop cafes. A frequent visitor of the McMillan Library in Wisconsin Rapids, he loved reading, concerts and conversation with friends. He also enjoyed spending time outside tending to his potted plants and bird feeders. He loved to sing and also entertained friends and family with his quick, intelligent wit.
Allen is survived by his three children, Cynthia (Charles) France of Madison, WI, Deborah (Mark) Bowman of Cheyenne, WY and Bryan (Andrea) Peterson of DeForest, WI; his four grandchildren, Rebekkah Nelson, Brett Bowman, Nathan France and Alexis Peterson. He is further survived by his only cousin, Marilyn (Frank) Morganti and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (Olson) Peterson, brother, Palmer Peterson and sister-in-law, Clara(Broka) Peterson.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family with arrangements.
