Alan N. Bartz May 4, 2023

Dec. 11, 1963 - April 5, 2023

Alan N. Bartz "Al" 59, of Hinckley passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital, Duluth.

He was born Dec. 11, 1963, to Kathy and Marv Bartz of Barnum. He attended Barnum High School and graduated from Cloquet High School in 1982.

Alan worked in the food and trucking industry. He is survived by his loving family, JoEllen (Bartz) Rader and their sons, Trevor Bartz (Ashley), Spencer Bartz (Sam); and most loved grandchildren, Kayde, Isaac and Elijah, Nixon and Mina.

His parents, Kathy Woodward and Marv Bartz (Colleen); sister Roxanne Henninger (Mike); brother, Jeff Bartz (Becky); and uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousin's, step-family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, (Potluck) at Barnum Area Senior Center, 3794 Main Street, Barnum.
