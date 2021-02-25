Aeron Korhonen

Aeron “A.J.” Korhonen, age 26, previously of Kettle River, MN, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2021.
Aeron was born on April 5, 1994 to Donald Ellis and Kaysie Schindler in Moose Lake, Minn.
Aeron’s biggest goal in life was to make everyone around him laugh, and he always succeeded. He loved to try out different accents/impressions, sing silly songs, and made friends with everyone he met. He had a love for his family, animals, and sports, and was obsessed with his hair. Aeron was also very gifted in music. He started playing the drums when he was five, and loved when his Uncle Dave would invite him to perform with the band “Stranded.” He also taught himself to play the guitar and piano, and would often play instruments and sing with his sister.
He was preceded in death by his well-loved grandparents Sheila Simcox, John Korhonen, and Teresa Ellis.
He will be forever missed by his parents Kaysie (Derik) Schindler, Donald (Cheryl) Ellis, and Step-dad Mark Korhonen, son Liam Peschke-Korhonen, siblings Tana Korhonen and Alexander Ellis, Grandpas Tom (Sue) Ellis and Richard “Dick” Benson, Grandmas Virginia “Ginny” Korhonen and Marion Naylor, three special uncles Dave (Tonya) Simcox, DeeJay (Bobbi) Benson, and Jason Ellis, Aunty April (Rob) VanGuilder, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for Aeron at a later date when we can gather together safely.
