Adam J. Mikrot

Adam John Mikrot of St. Paul, Minn, born March 14, 1929, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the age of 92. His surviving family includes his wife of more than 69 years, Mabel; and his children, Steve, Sharon (Larry) Bourne, Renee (Tom) Curwick, Kevin (Sandy) and Lori (Dean) Oehrlein; as well as 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was born in Sturgeon Lake, Minn., to parents Thomas and Veronica (Jablonski).
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael; and granddaughters, Sarah and Kimberly. He was also the last surviving member of his large family: his brothers: Alexander (his twin), Florian, Isadore, Johnny, Victor and Thomas; his sisters: Elizabeth, Clara, Gertrude, Della, Francis, Martha, Verna, Marion, Josephine; and an infant sister.
Adam was a WWII veteran, serving in the Army Air Corp. He was a Master Barber for over 50 years and served on the MN Board of Barber Examiners. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, playing cards, horseshoes and was an expert at practical jokes. He was very proud of his Polish heritage and spent countless hours working on the genealogy of his Mikrot/Armatys family tree.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, Sturgeon Lake. Interment will be in St. Isidore’s Catholic Cemetery, Sturgeon Lake.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Isidore’s Catholic Church.
