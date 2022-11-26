Susan Zmyslony is excited to be in the District 4 County Commissioners seat again after winning it back from Mark Thell on election day.
She said the biggest change since her departure is the development of the Justice Center project.
“Previously, we were in the planning stages, identifying the needs of our county,” said Zmyslony. “Now, we need to work together to make sure the new justice system is self-sufficient and develop ways to promote our services and create revenue.”
She said one of her top priorities is to help keep the county fiscally responsible.
“ I will work hard with my fellow commissioners to avoid a budgetary crisis,” said
Zmyslony. “ It is critical we work together to decrease spending and still provide the services expected for the constituents of Carlton County.
Also at this time, it is important for Carlton County to diversify our economy and job situations.”
The first step is to revise and update the Economic Development Authority with new ways to promote business interests in the county and to work hard to encourage businesses to consider Carlton County, said Zmyslony.
Zmyslony said she wants to thank residents for their support and she looks forward to being back with the county board. She encourages anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to her at susanzmyslony@gmail.com or call 1-218-380-2170.
