Excited kids carry their hockey bags to the arena on a given weekend in Moose Lake as their parents unpack their suburbatanks. The comforting scents of popcorn and hot chocolate float on the air along with the voices of kids chattering as they search for their locker rooms at the Riverside Arena.
Moose Lake youth hockey was born 52 years ago according to Terry Vogel, wife of one of the first coaches. The first few years the team combined kids from about 5 to 10-years-old. The newly formed teams played their first hockey game in Cloquet. “They didn’t have much equipment, but they had fun,” said Vogel. She said the coaches at that first game were her husband, Mike, and Jeff Vichorek.
“The kids didn’t have uniforms,” Jeff Vichorek said with a laugh. “The kids wore their dads t-shirts for jerseys and their mothers garter belts to hold up their socks. I remember watching them in the locker room putting on their moms garter belts with flowers on them.”
He said a hockey volunteer in another town recommended that the teams get competitive.
A men’s hockey team had been skating on a rink where the current Riverside Arena is now. Mike and Jeff both played on the mens team. One evening as the men flooded the rink in the winter of 1970, a few out of towners stopped to chat.
They asked if there was a local kids team. There was not.
That conversation led the men to organize a team for the local boys.
The city donated an old steel bath house from the beach for use as a warming house. Volunteers transported the bath house to the rink and brought in a wood burning stove to warm the small building. Vichorek said it was still cold.
Charlie Franzen was already caretaker of the outside rinks when Vichorek arrived in Moose Lake in the 1960s. A few years later Earl Ellens joined the hockey enthusiasts as a caretaker. Ellens was a buttermaker at the old creamery.
“We had an old pick up truck with a barrel on the back,” explained Vichorek. “Ellens gave us hot water out of the boiler to flood rinks.”
He added that Ellens stayed with the association for 15 years.
“Earl the Pearl was so good with the kids,” Vichorek said.
Building the youth program took many years and countless volunteers to grow it to where it is today.
“Lots of good folks worked together with the village to provide this outlet to the town,” said Terry. “What a wonderful endeavor.”
As with most organizations, they needed a fundraiser.
“We were always broke,” said Vichorek. They saw another organization selling Christmas trees and decided to give it a try.
“We loaded up 10-12 trees and paid $4 a tree,” said Vichorek. “We brought them back and sold them for $8 each. It didn’t matter how ugly the tree was, Earl could sell it.”
After a few years, Vichorek decided to grow Christmas trees on his property and sell them so the struggling organization could keep 100 percent of the profits. While he no longer donates trees to the hockey organization, the Vichorek Christmas Tree farm lives on.
The volunteers reached out for advice from other hockey arenas in the area. Cloquet had recently completed their old “Barn” and a few of the volunteers helped the Moose Lake group move forward with their organization.
The battle of the bubble
The kids skated on outdoor rinks and the lake until the 1980s. There was an inflatable cover called the “bubble” over the rink for a few years in the early 1980s.
Volunteers Dick Berg and John Rosberg heard about the bubble and thought it was the perfect solution.
They purchased a used bubble, which came to Moose Lake on a flatbed truck, said Vichorek. They needed a crane to take it off the truck.
It used huge electric fans to keep it inflated.
It was an excellent concept, but the bubble was worn out, said Vichorek.
Whenever there was a snowstorm the bubble collapsed.
“We were constantly shoveling it off and repairing it,” said Vichorek. “It was up and down, up and down.”
He said that when the weather was cold, the bubble worked well, except that the temperatures were the same inside and outside.
“Mike was shoveling one time and fell through the bubble,” Vichorek said. “He didn’t get hurt too bad because we had him tied off.”
The bubble also left an impression on the young players.
“It was freezing inside,” said Dean Kuhlman. “We had more fun going in and out as you just got whooshed out the door because of the air pressure.” He added that it was exciting to play indoor hockey.
Riverside Arena
The Riverside Arena was constructed 1987-1992 with the help of many volunteers and a $110,000 referendum as well as community donations.
The city took over operations during the 2002-2003 season, said Dan Benzie, former organization president and parent. He said that there were numerous grants written since the city and hockey association merged, including energy updates and Mighty Ducks grants.
Naturally, local businesses have been involved since the beginning and continue today.
“Hockey family and a strong sense of community is definitely a real thing,” said Amber Ketchmark, past player and current parent of a player. “Everyone looks out for all of the kids, makes sure kids get to practices and games if parents are unavailable. Hockey family isnt just an empty term.”
Generations of hockey players passed the passion for the game onto their kids. Jeff’s boys played, then grew up and coached. His son Mark coached his son Taylors team for several years. Both Taylor and Montana played college hockey. Taylor and his wife Justina both ref hockey games now. Deans kids also grew up to play. One son is currently a coach in Cloquet, while the other plays professional hockey.
The organization grew in numbers. They were able to sport mini-mite, squirts and bantam teams over the years as well as start a girls team.
Moose Lake Area Hockey Association
They currently house nine teams and draw players from neighboring communities, including Willow River to Hinckley, Rutledge, Bruno, Cromwell, Barnum and more for an average of 125 players each year.
“Our tournaments typically bring in seven teams to the area. They are eight team tournaments,” said Amy Fitzsimmons, recruitment and retention for the organization. “This year we had teams cancel because of a lack of lodging.”
This year the organization will host a 3 on 3 jamboree pond hockey tournament over the New Year’s weekend. The ice is already cleared in front of the brewery and ready for the next steps.
Fitzsimmons hopes that the outside jamboree will help build more community support as well as encourage residents to stop by and cheer for the kids.
“They are fun,” said Fitzsimmons, “Every player on the ice giving their all. Every mom and dad in the stand, on the edge of their seats. It’s the most exciting three periods of hockey.”
She said that she hopes to build the program and make Riverside Arena a destination for hockey families.
“I think we have so much to offer,” said Fitzsimmons.
