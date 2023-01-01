Excited kids carry their hockey bags to the arena on a given weekend in Moose Lake as their parents unpack their suburbatanks. The comforting scents of popcorn and hot chocolate float on the air along with the voices of kids chattering as they search for their locker rooms at the Riverside Arena.

Moose Lake youth hockey was born 52 years ago according to Terry Vogel, wife of one of the first coaches. The first few years the team combined kids from about 5 to 10-years-old. The newly formed teams played their first hockey game in Cloquet. “They didn’t have much equipment, but they had fun,” said Vogel. She said the coaches at that first game were her husband, Mike, and Jeff Vichorek.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0