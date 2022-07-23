d

The Quad Rivers Forkhorn’s section of the Adopt-A-Highway is from the junction of Highway 27 and 73 to the city of Kettle River. Along with member chaperones, the Forkhorns pick up the litter along Highway 73 in the spring and fall. Following the pickup there is a lunch.

The group is a chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association in Carlton and Pine counties with Moose Lake as their center base.

