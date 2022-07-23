The Quad Rivers Forkhorn’s section of the Adopt-A-Highway is from the junction of Highway 27 and 73 to the city of Kettle River. Along with member chaperones, the Forkhorns pick up the litter along Highway 73 in the spring and fall. Following the pickup there is a lunch.
The group is a chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association in Carlton and Pine counties with Moose Lake as their center base.
Not only does this program keep our highway section clean, but it also promotes community involvement and opportunities for the Forkhorns and members to get to know each other. It teaches the Forkhorns not to litter.
Each time a Forkhorn participates in the highway pickup, their name is entered in a drawing for a .22.
The kids or their parents need to be a chapter member to participate in activities.
“We’re trying to teach kids to be resposible all the way around,” said Donna Cronin, chapter member. “If you’re driving down the road, you dont throw your trash out of the window.”
She said the organization works to keep the kids active in community activities such as the Adopt a Highway program.
