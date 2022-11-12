Most people have heard of lead poisoning, and if we have children, are familiar with getting them tested for lead levels at their well child check-ups. However, we may not know what lead is and how exactly it can be harmful.Lead is a naturally occurring metal that people are exposed to by eating lead chips, breathing in lead dust, or ingesting contaminated food or water. Children, especially younger children are particularly at risk because they tend to put things in their mouths as well as the fact that lead is more easily absorbed into their nervous system. Pregnant women also need to be aware of possible lead exposure. If they have been exposed to it over a long time, the lead stored in their bones can be released into the blood during pregnancy. This can expose the developing baby and affect their growth and development, as well as increase the risk for miscarriage, or premature birth.
Lead poisoning is not easy to detect on physical exam but can lead to long term health consequences such as slowed growth, and learning and behavior problems. Because it is best to detect the lead before these problems are apparent, and it is not always known which children are most at risk, it is common practice to screen all children at 12 months and 24 months of age. This initial screening can usually be done with a finger or heel prick.
If that screening test shows an elevated level, the most likely next step would be to repeat the test, usually with a venous sample. If it is confirmed, then treatments that can help lower the level would be recommended. This might include a diet high in iron, calcium and vitamin C. If the levels are very high, the child might be treated with something called chelation therapy which removes the lead from the body. Additionally, of course it will be important to identify the source of lead and to make sure the child has evaluation and close monitoring of their development and other symptoms. This would likely include connecting them to early educational services.
The most common sources of lead include paint in homes built before 1978, water from lead pipes, and some imported candies, medicines, toys and jewelry. Certain jobs and hobbies can put people at risk, as well as exposure to soil near areas like airports and factories which might be contaminated. In Minnesota, recent statistics have shown that 1:3 homes have lead, and 1:100 children have elevated lead levels. Eighty-four percent of those children were found to have lead paint in their homes. Drinking water is not a common cause of lead contamination in Minnesota.
Because there is no safe level of lead in the blood it is best to practice primary prevention by avoiding any possible sources of lead exposure. If your home was built before 1978 you could ask your state or local health department about testing the paint and dust in your home. It is important to make sure your child does not have access to peeling paint or surfaces they could chew on that might have lead paint. If you are renovating your home, you should keep children and pregnant women away from those areas. If you have a job that puts you at risk for exposure, such as manufacturing or construction, it is important to wash your clothes and shower to avoid spreading any contamination to your home or your children. It is also important to regularly wash children’s hands as well as any surfaces such as windowsills which might contain high levels of lead dust.
Bridget Dewey MD Internal Medicine/Pediatrics Gateway Family Health Clinic.
