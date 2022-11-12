Most people have heard of lead poisoning, and if we have children, are familiar with getting them tested for lead levels at their well child check-ups. However, we may not know what lead is and how exactly it can be harmful.Lead is a naturally occurring metal that people are exposed to by eating lead chips, breathing in lead dust, or ingesting contaminated food or water. Children, especially younger children are particularly at risk because they tend to put things in their mouths as well as the fact that lead is more easily absorbed into their nervous system. Pregnant women also need to be aware of possible lead exposure.  If they have been exposed to it over a long time, the lead stored in their bones can be released into the blood during pregnancy. This can expose the developing baby and affect their growth and development, as well as increase the risk for miscarriage, or premature birth.

Lead poisoning is not easy to detect on physical exam but can lead to long term health consequences such as slowed growth, and learning and behavior problems. Because it is best to detect the lead before these problems are apparent, and it is not always known which children are most at risk, it is common practice to screen all children at 12 months and 24 months of age. This initial screening can usually be done with a finger or heel prick.

