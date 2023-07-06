  Local government seizure of property for unpaid taxes, when the value of the property is higher than the taxes owed, does not mean that the property owner loses the rest of the value of his holdings. 

  In a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court case, Tyler v. Hennepin County, it was decided that when the value of the property seized is greater than the tax debt, the surplus value is protected by the Fifth Amendment’s Takings Clause.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0