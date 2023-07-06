Local government seizure of property for unpaid taxes, when the value of the property is higher than the taxes owed, does not mean that the property owner loses the rest of the value of his holdings.
In a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court case, Tyler v. Hennepin County, it was decided that when the value of the property seized is greater than the tax debt, the surplus value is protected by the Fifth Amendment’s Takings Clause.
Geraldine Tyler owed $15,000 in property taxes and other associated costs. Hennepin County foreclosed on her condominium, sold it for $40,000 and kept all of the money. Tyler had a tax bill of $2,300 in addition to $13,200 of associated interest, fines, and penalties.
Land Commissioner Greg Bernu explained that this action against Hennepin County came about because Minnesota law does not have a legal mechanism for the property owner to receive the balance of value after the property is sold. This may change as discussions are going on as to what type of law will solve the problem.
Bernu said that at the present time the extra funds that come from these types of forfeiture is divided between the county, schools, local governments, etc. and this revenue stream will disappear when the law changes. Forfeitures from failure to pay property taxes has been substantial in the county’s history. For example, 390,000 acres of land in Carlton County went tax-forfeit during the 1930’s through the 1950’s.
US Chief Justice Roberts noted that 36 states and the Federal government require the excess value be returned to the taxpayer. He said this decision reinforces “the principle that a government may not take more from a taxpayer than they owe.” Roberts referred back to King John’s Magna Carta signed in 1215 in which a dead man’s property could only have that portion of the worth taken for unpaid taxes and the rest left to the survivors.
Recorder Kris Basilici said that her network of officials have been discussing changes in the Minnesota statute and similar cases in other Minnesota counties would be considered if they were settled within the last six years. No concrete proposal has been decided at this time. Auditor/Treasurer Kevin DeVriendt noted that the present system of forfeiture of property for unpaid taxes will continue until a procedure becomes law.
Mistreatment of livestock under investigation
Animal abuse and neglect of horses and cattle on a Wrenshall farm was investigated in June of 2019 by the Minnesota Federated Humane Societies. Malnutrition, inbreeding, little medical care, and a lack of forage were evident at the time. Reports came back in two months that the owner had sold some of the stock and the remaining animals appeared healthier. No charges were filed.
At the June 26 County Board meeting members from the Minnesota Federated Humane Societies were present again and read a prepared statement. An investigation of the Wrenshall farm was ongoing and the organization could not make a comment at this time.
County Attorney Ketola said her department was investigating and she could not make a comment at this time.
Auditor/Treasurer Kevin DeVriendt spoke for his family members and said they were very sorry for such a situation to occur and its negative effect on the community.
In an interview via phone a neighbor Scott Heittola of Wrenshall stated, “My neighbor has too many animals for the pasture and poor fences. There are about 30 cows and a bunch of horses. My biggest fear is that his animals will be on the road by my place and one will get hit by a vehicle. When that happens then his cow will be claimed as my cow and I am on the hook.”
Heittola constantly has the neighbor’s cattle on his fields and yard. He said there is no forage at the home pasture, especially with the drought. They have no baled hay to eat at the neighbors. Heittola likes to say that the only daily grazing they get is at “Heittola’s buffet.”
Heittola concluded the phone conversation by commenting, that he likes the guy.
“He’s nice enough person but he just can’t feed his animals and keep them home,” said Heittola.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.